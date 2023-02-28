The LFO Warriors got a 50 from Nate Carter in a nine-hole exhibition match against Ridgeland Tuesday at Brown Acres Golf Course.

Levi Harwell shot a 56 for LFO. Beau Welborn had a 58 and Nolan Janvrin carded a 59, while Brody Webster shot a 61.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

