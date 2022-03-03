Gordon Lee Trojans

Gordon Lee and LFO opened the 2022 high school golf season on a picture perfect afternoon at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday.

In the boys' match, the Trojans won, 188-235.

Zane Blaylock led the Navy-and-White with a 42, while Ayden Cordell shot a 44. The rest of the team score was rounded out by a 50 from Andrew Amor and a 52 from Sam Carswell.

Also playing for the Trojans were Tanner Maynor (53), Jack Lowery (56), James Eldridge (57) and Cooper Jacks (61).

The Warriors got a team-low 52 from senior Ashton Hinnard. Levi Harwell shot a 60, followed by Jonathan Parkhill with a 61 and Nate Carter with a 62.

Also teeing it up for the Red-and-White was Matt Gilbert (60), Nolan Janvrin (62), Jake Seay (63) and Shane Dodson (63).

Neither school had enough girls to post a team score. Senior Cora Mount paced the Lady Trojans with a 47 and Charlsie McElhaney carded a 53, while Lola Harwell shot a 62 for the Lady Warriors.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you