GOLF: LFO, Gordon Lee open new season By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 3, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gordon Lee and LFO opened the 2022 high school golf season on a picture perfect afternoon at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday.In the boys' match, the Trojans won, 188-235.Zane Blaylock led the Navy-and-White with a 42, while Ayden Cordell shot a 44. The rest of the team score was rounded out by a 50 from Andrew Amor and a 52 from Sam Carswell.Also playing for the Trojans were Tanner Maynor (53), Jack Lowery (56), James Eldridge (57) and Cooper Jacks (61).The Warriors got a team-low 52 from senior Ashton Hinnard. Levi Harwell shot a 60, followed by Jonathan Parkhill with a 61 and Nate Carter with a 62.Also teeing it up for the Red-and-White was Matt Gilbert (60), Nolan Janvrin (62), Jake Seay (63) and Shane Dodson (63).Neither school had enough girls to post a team score. Senior Cora Mount paced the Lady Trojans with a 47 and Charlsie McElhaney carded a 53, while Lola Harwell shot a 62 for the Lady Warriors. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Business owner George Andrews says Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe looking good Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Baby formula recall: What parents need to know, plus doctor-recommended alternatives 56 min ago Pianist Archie Chen, recovered from COVID-19, looks forward to symphony's 'Masterworks 6' 56 min ago Actress-vocalist lives the world of Disney with 'Disney Princess: the Concert' 56 min ago Arts Wrap: Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program and Spring Spokane Train Show 56 min ago Cut to the chase with Straight No Chaser's a cappella at the Fox 56 min ago