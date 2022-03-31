LFO Warriors

The LFO boys and girls' golf teams met up with Dade County for nine-hole matches at McLemore in Rising Fawn on Thursday, but it was the Wolverines and Lady Wolverines taking the pair of wins.

In the boys' match, Dade finished with a 215 on the strength of a 49 from Ethan Cloud, while LFO finished at 229.

Ashton Hinnard carded a 52 for the Warriors, followed by Nick Carter with a 56, Jonathan Parkhill with a 60 and Nolan Janvrin with a 61. Levi Harwell and Jake Seay each shot 62 for LFO.

In the girls' match, each school had just two players and it was the Lady Wolverines posting a 115-124 victory.

Lola Harwell and Kaylyn Hinnard each shot a 62 for the Lady Warriors.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

