GOLF: LFO battles Dade at McLemore By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 31, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LFO boys and girls' golf teams met up with Dade County for nine-hole matches at McLemore in Rising Fawn on Thursday, but it was the Wolverines and Lady Wolverines taking the pair of wins.In the boys' match, Dade finished with a 215 on the strength of a 49 from Ethan Cloud, while LFO finished at 229.Ashton Hinnard carded a 52 for the Warriors, followed by Nick Carter with a 56, Jonathan Parkhill with a 60 and Nolan Janvrin with a 61. Levi Harwell and Jake Seay each shot 62 for LFO.In the girls' match, each school had just two players and it was the Lady Wolverines posting a 115-124 victory.Lola Harwell and Kaylyn Hinnard each shot a 62 for the Lady Warriors. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Jury convicts Catoosa County man of rape Three Rossville residents arrested on drug charges Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga No charges at this time in fatal road rage shooting in Chickamauga Catoosa Schools Superintendent Denia Reese retiring: Highlights and accomplishments of her journey from teacher to superintendent Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Penquis hires new head coaches to lead the boys' soccer and basketball teams 1 hr ago Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices 1 hr ago Oil reps call on Biden to relent 1 hr ago Domination of IM flag football inspired Steelers CB Levi Wallace to walk on at Alabama 1 hr ago Man arrested after alleged break-in at Bangor home 1 hr ago