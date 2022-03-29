LaFayette's Grant Langford picked up his third career high school tournament win and his second so far this season at the Coosa Country Club in Rome on Monday.
Langford and Darlington's Redding Shaw both put up rounds of 3-under-par 69, but the Rambler junior would be declared the low medalist in a scorecard playoff. His round consisted of zero bogeys.
Mason Thompson had a 76 for LaFayette, followed by an 83 from Brady Mullaly, an 88 from Jackson Brewster and a 91 by Junior Barber.
Heritage got an even-par 72 from Samuel Johnson, a 76 from Chandler Burns and a 78 from James Kennedy, while the rest of the Generals' scores included a 92 from Luke Fitzsimmons and a 99 by Sawyer Eaton.
Ayden Cordell and Andrew Amor both shot solid 78's for Gordon Lee. Zane Blaylock carded an 87 and Sam Carswell finished at 88, while James Eldridge rounded out the lineup with a 104.
Darlington's Purple squad tied Brookstone for the top spot at 285. Lovett was third at 296 and Darlington White was fourth at 299. A 305 by Blessed Trinity rounded out the top five spots.
The remainder of the standings included Calhoun (306), LaFayette (316), Heritage (318), Holy Innocents' (320), Gordon Lee (331), Walker (331), Darlington JV (337) and Christian Heritage (368).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.