LaFayette junior Grant Langford shot an opening-round 75 in the 19th annual Georgia-South Carolina Cup at The Links at Stoney Point Golf Club in Greenwood, S.C. on Friday.
Langford, one of just five individual players from the entire state of Georgia invited to the event, is currently tied for 21st place with four others at 3-over par. He sits just six shots out of the lead with 18 holes still to play on Saturday.
Greenville, S.C. freshman Tip Price is the clubhouse leader after a 3-under 69 on Friday. Price took the lead with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole. He is one shot ahead of Harris Barth, the senior from Atlanta's Westminster School, who carded a 2-under par 70 in the first round. Barth is committed to playing next year at Furman University.
In addition to the individual tournament, several of the top high school teams in both states are playing a 36-hole team event. Westminster is 4-over par (292) and leading AC Flora of South Carolina by one shot. Two more Georgia schools, Milton (+10) and Prince Avenue Christian (+11) hold down the next two spots.
The weekend will conclude with Ryder Cup-style matches on Sunday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.