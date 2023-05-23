GHSA
AP-

After a solid score of 323 left them in fourth place after Day 1 of the GHSA Class AAA boys' state golf tournament on Monday, the LaFayette Ramblers followed up with a 322 over the final 18 holes Tuesday at Bull Creek Golf Course in Columbus.

Unfortunately for the Orange-and-Black, some solid rounds by other teams on the final day would ultimately drop them down to a sixth-place tie in the final team standings.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In