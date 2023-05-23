After a solid score of 323 left them in fourth place after Day 1 of the GHSA Class AAA boys' state golf tournament on Monday, the LaFayette Ramblers followed up with a 322 over the final 18 holes Tuesday at Bull Creek Golf Course in Columbus.
Unfortunately for the Orange-and-Black, some solid rounds by other teams on the final day would ultimately drop them down to a sixth-place tie in the final team standings.
Wesleyan went on to win the team title with a two-day total of 603, giving them a 23-stroke victory over runner-up Richmond Academy of Savannah. Hebron Christian (635) finished third, followed by Columbus (639) and Savannah Country Day (640).
LaFayette and Savannah Christian both finished up at 640, while Dawson County (648) placed eighth. The rest of the field included Bremen (653), Gordon Lee (675), Thomasville (690) and Upson-Lee (719).
After posting a 10-over par round of 82 on Monday, Grant Langford found his touch again on Tuesday. Despite a steady rain over his final five holes, the LaFayette senior shot an even-par 72 to finish at 154 and give him ninth place in the individual standings. The 72 was tied for the second-lowest round of the day.
Hayden Bowman shot an 81 on Tuesday after his opening round of 82. Mason Thompson backed up his first-round score of 80 with an 84 in Round 2, while Shane Johnston carded a 90 on Tuesday after setting the pace for the Ramblers with a 79 on Monday.
Jackson Brewster made the biggest move of Day 2 for the Ramblers. After a 97 in his opening round, Brewster rallied for an 85 in Round 2, while Matthew Thompson shot a 105 after opening with a 95 in the first round.
Gordon Lee's Andrew Amor finished just four spots behind Langford in the individual standings. Amor backed up his opening-round 79 with a second-round 78 to put him at 157 for the tournament.
Ayden Cordell completed his tournament with rounds of 81 and 82, while Sam Carswell also had a day to remember. After shooting 91 on Monday, the senior fired an 81 on Tuesday, which included an even-par 36 on the back nine.
The other three Trojans also improved their scores from Round 1. Tanner Maynor went from a 93 to a 90, James Eldridge shot 97 after carding a 100, and Asa Brown dropped from 132 to 122.
The individual title went to Thomasville's Brycen Jones. Jones, who shot a 2-over-par 74 on Monday, came back with the low round of the day and the tournament as he posted a 4-under-par 68 to finish at 2-under par for 36 holes. Andy Scott (72-73) and Alex Holcomb (73-73), both from Wesleyan, took the next two spots.
In the Class AAA girls' state tournament, which was held at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus, Gordon Lee sophomore Charlsie McElhaney finished in a three-way tie for 14th place individually with rounds of 85 and 95. Ringgold senior Maclaine Donovan (92-90), finished in a two-way tie for 18th place, while LaFayette senior Abby Keys followed up a 95 with a career-best 92 to finish in 21st place.
Savannah Christian junior Mary Miller couldn't quite match her outstanding 64 from Round 1, but her 73 in Round 2 was still enough to give her a four-shot victory in the individual standings. Savannah Country Day sophomore Kate Barber (70-71) was the runner-up, while Dawson County's Samantha Dewendt (70-79) placed third.
In the team standings, Savannah Christian easily claimed the top spot. The Lady Raiders followed up Monday's 247 with a 241 to finish at 488 total. White County (540) was 52 shots back, but two strokes ahead of Savannah Country Day (542) to earn the runner-up trophy.
The rest of the standings included Oconee County (547), Pickens (556), Columbus (566), St. Vincent Academy (568), LaFayette (601), Upson-Lee (608), Gordon Lee (681) and Pike County (706).
The Lady Ramblers saw all five players post better scores in Round 2 than they did in Round 1. In addition to Keys' 92, Maggie Green went from a 104 to a 99 and Kamryn Johnston went from a 106 to a 105. Ella Maples, who shot 120 on Monday, carded a 114 on Tuesday, while Adalyn Brown went from a 131 to a 126.
LaFayette's 296 on Tuesday was its lowest score of the season and the eighth-place finish is believed to be the highest for the Lady Ramblers in a state tournament since the GHSA sanctioned girls' golf in 1998.
Zoie Kay, who had a 121 for Gordon Lee in Round 1, shot a 127 on Tuesday, and Macartney Angel finished at 128 in the second round after a 125 in her opening round.
Ringgold's Alexis Brackett shot a 123 in her final round after a 118 to start the tournament. Both Brackett and Donovan played as individuals after the Lady Tigers did not have enough players available in Columbus to qualify for the team awards.