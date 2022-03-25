Grant Langford, who shot a 75 in the opening round at The Farm a week ago, followed up with a final round 75 at Barnsley Gardens in Adairsville on Thursday to finish third individually at the 2022 Dalton Catamount Invitational.
Creekview's Josh Ledford was the tournament's low medalist. Ledford shot a 74 on Thursday after a 68 in the first round, while Dalton's Wyatt Brackett was runner-up with back-to-back rounds of 72.
Creekview won the team title. The Grizzlies shot 316 on Thursday on the heels of a 303 in Round 1 for a total of 619. They were five shots in front of Dalton, who had rounds of 311 and 315 for a 624.
Mill Creek was third at 635, followed by Harrison (656) and Calhoun (664). LaFayette (695) finish sixth, followed by Heritage (721), Gordon Lee (729) and Coahulla Creek (761).
Brady Mullaly carded an 87 on Thursday after a first-round score of 82 to finish at 169. Mason Thompson shot 87 on Thursday after a first-round 86 to finish at 173. Jackson Brewster (104-99) ended the tournament at 203, Junior Barber (110-106) finished at 216 for 36 holes, while Shane Johnston (109-111) finished at 220.
Samuel Johnson had rounds of 80 and 78 to finish at 158 for the Generals, while Chandler Burns (81-83) finished with a 164. James Kennedy (91-89) shot 180, followed by Luke Fitzsimmons (110-109) at 219 and Sawyer Eaton (116-124) at 240. J.T. Halleron, who had a 114 in Round 1, did not play on Thursday as he was playing No. 2 singles for Heritage's tennis team.
The top finisher for the Trojans was Ayden Cordell (83-88) at 171. Zane Blaylock (88-92) finished at 180. Andrew Amor (92-90) shot a 182, and Sam Carswell (99-97) finished at 196. Also playing for Gordon Lee was James Eldridge (115-114) at 229 and Tanner Maynor (124-115) at 239.
LaFayette, Heritage and Gordon Lee will be among a number of schools that will play in the LaFayette Rambler Invitational on Saturday at the LaFayette Golf Course. The boys' tournament will start at 9 a.m., while the girls' tournament is slated to begin at approximately 2 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.