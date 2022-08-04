Grant Langford wins the 2022 Chicken Dinner Golf Tournament

LaFayette High School senior Grant Langford, who won the 86th Annual Chicken Dinner Golf Tournament back in June, recently pledged to attend and play golf at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega. 

 Scott Herpst

This story will appear in the Aug. 10 editions of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger. 

Grant Langford is eyeing a big senior season on the golf course and the LaFayette standout will be able to concentrate more on his game now that his college decision is out of the way.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

