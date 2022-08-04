LaFayette High School senior Grant Langford, who won the 86th Annual Chicken Dinner Golf Tournament back in June, recently pledged to attend and play golf at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.
This story will appear in the Aug. 10 editions of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.
Grant Langford is eyeing a big senior season on the golf course and the LaFayette standout will be able to concentrate more on his game now that his college decision is out of the way.
Langford, the Walker County Boys' Golfer of the Year for the past two seasons, recently gave a verbal commitment to play for the University of North Georgia, where he will join one of his former Rambler teammates, Riley Grant.
The Nighthawks finished the 2022 season ranked No. 4 in the Southeast Region of NCAA Division II and had three of its golfers named as honorable mention selections on the PING All-American Team.
"With Riley going over there a couple of years ago, I had only heard great things and Coach (Bryson) Worley over there is just fantastic," Langford said. "He's a great guy and he's shown a lot of belief in me for the longest time, ever since (he) really could.
"I've been on a couple of visits, loved it and fell in love with Dahlonega. I think I'm going to have a really good chance of winning a national championship having a really successful team. That was a big part of my decision. I wanted to go somewhere where I could win as a team."
Coming off a stellar sophomore season, Langford made his second straight first team All-State honor as a junior, averaging 74 for 18 holes with three individual wins, including the Darlington and Gordon Lee Invitationals and the Area 4-AAA championship.
He was one of five individuals from the state invited to play in the Georgia-South Carolina Challenge Cup, shooting two rounds of 75, while he carded a 71 and a 74 at the Class AAA state tournament to place eighth overall.
Earlier this summer, Langford shots rounds of 66 and 69 to tie for the 36-hole lead at the 86th Annual Chicken Dinner Golf Tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course. He then birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Kyle Hosick, a former All-Big Ten selection at Illinois who also spent two years on the Hooters Professional Tour.
The win made the 17-year-old Langford one of the youngest Chicken Dinner champions in tournament history.
He said that committing to a college early was always the plan.
"I wanted to get it out of the way early and make a decision at the end of the summer before school started," he added. "(Recruiting) is a stressful process. It's long and it drains you a lot, so that's why I wanted to go ahead and make my decision and I knew it was the right decision for me."
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.