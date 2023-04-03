LaFayette senior Grant Langford participated in the 20th edition of the Georgia-South Carolina Cup over the weekend at The Links at Stoney Point in Greenwood, S.C.
The annual event pits eight schools in Georgia against their counterparts in South Carolina, while five other individual golfers from around each state are also invited to play in the 36-hole event.
Langford finished in a five-way tie for 18th place overall at 4-over-par. He had three birdies on Day 1 to finish with a 73. He had two birdies in a round of 75 on Day 2 and finished with only one double bogey on the weekend.
It was Langford's second invite to the event. Last year, he tied for 30th in the individual standings.
Rahul Rajendran of Milton High School (Ga.) took the individual title with rounds of 71 and 70 to finish at 3-under-par. Mason Fundlingsland of Milton (72-71), along with Mason Kucia (70-73) of Indian Land (S.C.) tied for second at 1-under-par and four golfers were tied at even par.
Drew Williams from Lake Oconee Academy (Ga.) had the best opening-round score with a 4-under 68. He finished with a 77 in Round 2 to finish tied for eight overall. Andrew Gregory of Boiling Springs (S.C.) shot the best second-round score, following his opening 75 with a 3-under-par 69. He finished tied for fourth.
A total of 85 individual golfers participated in the event.
Milton earned the team title with rounds of 292 and 291 to finish at 7-over-par. They were 11 shots better than Lambert, while Lake Oconee Academy was 12 strokes back to give the Peach State the top three spots. Two South Carolina teams, Bishop England and AC Flora, tied for second, 13 shots off the pace.
Georgia captured the Cup by 11 total shots over South Carolina.
