Grant Langford

LaFayette's Grant Langford shot 73 and 75 to finish in the top 20 of the Georgia-South Carolina Cup over the weekend. A total of 85 golfers participated in the event.

 By Scott Herpst

LaFayette senior Grant Langford participated in the 20th edition of the Georgia-South Carolina Cup over the weekend at The Links at Stoney Point in Greenwood, S.C.

The annual event pits eight schools in Georgia against their counterparts in South Carolina, while five other individual golfers from around each state are also invited to play in the 36-hole event.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

