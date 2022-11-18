LaFayette senior Grant Langford is looking forward to the spring when he will attempt to check off the final two boxes on an outstanding prep golf career — winning an individual state title and helping his team win a state crown.
But he recently took time out to focus on his future and that future is waiting for him at the University of North Georgia.
The two-time Walker County Boys’ Golfer of the Year and two-time All-State selection made his college choice official this past Wednesday as he signed with the burgeoning NCAA Division II power.
“The emotions hit me this morning when I turned in all the papers electronically,” he explained. “It’s something that’s always been on my mind and something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve been playing golf for about as long as I possibly could, so this means a lot.”
A three-time NGAC individual champion before he ever played a single round as a high school golfer, Langford has been a fixture in the starting lineup for the Ramblers since the first match of his freshman season.
As a sophomore, he claimed his first prep tournament win as he shot an even-par 72 to win the Heritage 5-Star Invitational at the Brainerd Golf course in Chattanooga. He followed up with back-to-back rounds of 73 to place fifth at the Class 3A state tournament.
As a junior, he averaged 74 for 18 holes and won the Darlington and Gordon Lee Invitationals before capturing the Area 4-3A championship. His rounds of 71 and 74 at the state tournament were good enough for eighth overall and he was one of just five individual golfers invited to participate in the Georgia-South Carolina Challenge Cup last spring.
Over the summer, he won the annual Chicken Dinner tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course, defeating a former All-Big Ten player from Illinois on the first playoff hole. Most recently, he was named a scholar athlete and school winner by the Heisman Trophy Trust.
It’s a program with which Langford was already familiar. A former LaFayette teammate, Riley Grant, is a junior at UNG and the Ramblers have played in tournaments in Dahlonega several times in the past three years.
“Coach (Bryson) Worley has done a really good job over the past few years, building the culture and building the program to win,” said Langford, who committed to the Nighthawks shortly before the start of the school year. “It’s a program based on winning. They’ve done a really good job of that and turned it into one of the top five (D-II) programs in the country, so that really attracted me, going to a program that’s good and wants to win.”
The day was doubly exciting for LaFayette head coach Tom Langford, not only to see another one of his golfers sign college papers, but to have that golfer also be his son.
“It’s very different to be able to set up (the signing ceremony) and see him actually sign,” he said. “It’s the end result of all the hard work that’s gone into this for years.”
The coach said his son’s accuracy and length off the tee is perhaps his best asset on the course.
“I might be a little biased, but Grant is one of the best drivers of the golf ball that I’ve ever seen. He doesn’t hit it super, super long, but he’s definitely not short and those drives are very straight. When we’re playing, we aren’t looking for golf balls very often. That’s one of the things Coach Worley really loves about him too because if you’re not looking for golf balls, you’re eliminating a whole lot of penalty shots.
“He’s also come a long way in the last couple years with his mental game, how he thinks around the course and processes things. He doesn’t shoot many big scores anymore.”
Grant said he plans to arrive in Dahlonega ready to compete for a spot in the starting lineup.
“I want to win a national championship just like all the other guys,” he said. “So I’m going to come in, compete and try to make everybody else better while I’m getting better myself.”
He said he plans to study Business Administration with a focus on logistics and supply chain management.