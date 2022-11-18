Grant Langford signs with North Georgia

Cindy and Tom Langford were among those on hand at LaFayette High School this past Wednesday to see senior Grant Langford sign to play golf at the University of North Georgia. Also there for the ceremony were Marilyn Fulmer, Pat Houston, McKinley Langford and Pierce Langford (via phone).

 Scott Herpst

LaFayette senior Grant Langford is looking forward to the spring when he will attempt to check off the final two boxes on an outstanding prep golf career — winning an individual state title and helping his team win a state crown.

But he recently took time out to focus on his future and that future is waiting for him at the University of North Georgia.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

