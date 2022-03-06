Heritage, LaFayette, and Gordon Lee's boys' golf teams all hit the links on Saturday for the annual 5-Star Invitational, hosted by Heritage. This year's tournament was played at Bear Trace at Harrison Bay in Ooltewah.
Dalton emerged victorious with a winning score of 299, followed by a 307 from Calhoun and a 326 from Christian Heritage. Northwest Whitfield finished fourth at 330.
Heritage took fifth with a team score of 338. That included a 77 from Chandler Burns, a 79 from Samuel Johnson, an 84 from James Kennedy and a 98 from Luke Fitzsimmons. Sawyer Eaton and J.T. Halleron also played for the Generals. Both shot 110.
LaFayette finished two strokes back at 340, anchored by a 73 from Grant Langford. Mason Thompson's 81, Brady Mullaly's 91 and Junior Barber's 95 completed the Ramblers' team score. Also playing for LaFayette was Jackson Brewster (101) and Braden Queen (108).
Gordon Lee ended the day at 356, which included an 83 from Ayden Cordell, an 87 from Andrew Amor, an 89 from Zane Blaylock and a 97 by Sam Carswell. Also teeing it up for the Trojans was Tanner Maynor (100) and Jack Lowery (111).
Langford and Burns were named to the All-Tournament Team, along with Calhoun's Beau Black (75) and the Dalton trio of low medalist Clay Walker (72), Cole Stockard (73) and Landon Painter (77).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.