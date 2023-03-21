NEW Golf Art

LaFayette senior Grant Langford, who tied for first place before losing in a scorecard playoff at the LaFayette Invitational this past Saturday, was declared the winner of the Darlington Invitational at the Coosa Country Club in Rome on Monday.

Langford and Cartersville's Brody Tidwell both shot even par 72, but Langford took home the trophy after a scorecard playoff. The University of North Georgia signee shot 37 on the front nine, but birdied 11, 12 and 13 to shoot 35 on the back nine.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In