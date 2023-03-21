LaFayette senior Grant Langford, who tied for first place before losing in a scorecard playoff at the LaFayette Invitational this past Saturday, was declared the winner of the Darlington Invitational at the Coosa Country Club in Rome on Monday.
Langford and Cartersville's Brody Tidwell both shot even par 72, but Langford took home the trophy after a scorecard playoff. The University of North Georgia signee shot 37 on the front nine, but birdied 11, 12 and 13 to shoot 35 on the back nine.
They finished one shot ahead of Calhoun's Beau Black and Lovett's Ziden Ajani. It marked Langford's fifth career high school tournament title.
Mason Thompson had an 81 for the Ramblers, followed by Hayden Bowman with an 84 and Jackson Brewster with a 94. Shane Johnston also played and carded a 95 for the Orange-and-Black.
Heritage got a 76 from Sam Johnson, who tied for ninth overall. James Kennedy finished with an 86, followed by Sawyer Eaton (93), Mason Davis (94) and Luke Fitzsimmons (97).
Gordon Lee was paced by an 84 from Andrew Amor. Sam Carswell shot 87, while the rest of the Trojans' lineup included Ayden Carroll (90), James Eldridge (102) and Asa Brown (115).
Class 4A Lovett took the team title with a score of 303, followed by Class 5A Cartersville at 308 and Class 5A Calhoun at 312.
LaFayette (331) tied for 10th place, Heritage (349) was 12th and Gordon Lee (363) was 14th overall.
LAFAYETTE, GLHS GIRLS BATTLE IN CARROLLTON
A little further south down Highway 27, the Lady Ramblers and the Lady Trojans participated in the Carrollton Lady Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club.
LaFayette placed eighth overall with a 312. Abby Keys and Maggie Green each shot 101 for the Lady Ramblers. Adalyn Brown finished at 110 and Kamryn Johnston carded a 119.
Gordon Lee finished 11th at 339. They got a 98 from Charlsie McElhaney, a 120 from Hannah Kresser and 121 from Zoie Kay.
Carrollton, led by a 79 from low medalist Mady Simpson, ran away with the team title as they finished at 255. Westminster (280) took second with Lovett and Mount Pisgah Christian (285) tying for third place.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.