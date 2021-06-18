LaFayette High School rising sophomore Mason Thompson tied for first place in the boys' 15-18 advanced division during a Georgia State Golf Association Junior Tour event at Fields Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun on Monday.
Thompson shot 3-over par on the front nine, but rallied to go 1-under on the back and finish with a 2-over par score of 74. He tied with Douglas Tarter of Rome for the top spot.
"I'm proud of Mason," LHS boys' head golf coach Tom Langford. "His big thing is that he just needs to play more golf. He's still really new to the game and doesn't have a lot of tournament experience other than this past high school season. Any experience he can get playing tournament golf is just going to be big-time beneficial for him, whether he wins or loses, but winning is just gravy."
Saddle Ridge Middle School golfer, L.C. Mullaly, also played in the tournament and finished second in the girls' 12-15 intermediate division. Mullaly carded a nine-hole score of 59.
Meanwhile, Thompson's high school teammate, rising junior Grant Langford, tested himself against some of college's top amateurs and others at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational at Council Fire on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
Langford played in a qualifier this past Friday against 49 other players, looking to secure one of 10 automatic tournament berths. Despite out with a birdie and an eagle that put him at 3-under after just three holes, he eventually missed earning a spot by just one stroke, but was contacted by the tournament director the next day and offered a place in the field.
"(The tournament director) is a great guy and he runs an unbelievable tournament," Tom said. "He had followed Grant for a few holes and wanted to get my number before we left. He said that they always have people drop out of the tournament at the last minute. He said he knew we were local and that if they needed a fill-in, they were going to call and he called us early Saturday afternoon with an opening and gave it to Grant. It was a pretty cool deal."
One of the youngest players in the field, which included only a small number of high school players, Langford shot a 3-over 75 in the first round and followed up with a 79 and an 82 to close out the event.
Current University of Tennessee golfer Tyler Johnson finished at 10-under par to win the tournament by 2 shots over Clay Amlung of the University of Cincinnati and Luke Wells of Rutgers University. Collegiate golfers from all over the country made up the majority of the 105-player field, while the top 11 were all current college players.
And while Langford's scores weren't as low as he was hoping for, he did end the tournament ahead of golfers from the University of Mississippi, the University of Wisconsin, Western Carolina, Bradley and Middle Tennessee State, just to name a few.
"He wasn't happy with his scores," Tom added. "In fact, all three days, he went to the practice range once he finished his round. But he rubbed some elbows with some big dudes. The very first day, right out of the gate, he was in a group with a guy that plays for the University of Illinois. From a college golf standpoint, that's big-time. On the second day, he played with a guy from Coastal Carolina, who was a really good player. It was a great experience for him.
"I think he opened a few eyes and maybe even his own a little bit. I think he realized that some of these (college) guys aren't much different from him and he feels like he can probably play with anybody."