The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers hit their opening tee shots of the 2021 golf season on their own home course against Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday.
In the boys' match, the Bruins scored the victory, 170-189. Matthew Rollins was low medalist with a 37 for Northwest.
Senior Scott Smith had a 39 for LaFayette, followed by freshman Mason Thompson with a 43, freshman Isaac Lawrence with a 52 and junior Braden Queen with a 55.
Also playing for LaFayette was freshman R.J. Harris (59) and sophomore Jackson Brewster (63). Junior Keegan Johns did not get to finish his round due to darkness.
Northwest also won the girls' match by a score of 121-132.
Senior Emma Moore paced the Lady Ramblers with a 41, while three other freshmen were playing their first-ever career matches. Maggie Greene shot a 45, followed by Jaylee Samples with a 46 and Hannah Kresser with a 47.
Only seven holes were able to be completed by all players in the girls' match before darkness set in. The scores were tabulated using those seven common holes and the top three scores counted towards the team score.
The Lady Ramblers will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to Nob North for the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational (1 p.m.). The Ramblers will play again next Tuesday back at the LaFayette Golf Course in a nine match against Gordon Lee (3:30).