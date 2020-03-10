Just three days after competing in the LaFayette Rambler Invitational, LaFayette, Heritage and Gordon Lee's boys' golf teams returned to the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday for a nine-hole match.
This time it was the Ramblers picking up the victory, but only by a single shot over the Generals, while the Trojans finished third.
LaFayette (155) got an even-par 36 from the day's low medalist Grant Langford, a 38 from Tyler Jackson, a 40 from Riley Grant and a 41 from Brady Mullaly. Junior Barber (45), Braden Queen (53), Jud Woods (58) and Jackson Brewster (58) also played for the Ramblers.
Heritage (156) got a 37 from Chandler Burns and a 39 from Robert Alan Lyle, while Matthew Redman and Cain Stover both carded rounds of 40. Declan Ryan and Carter Bell each had a 43, followed by Luke Bussey (47) and Trey Weldon (55).
Gordon Lee (190) got a team-low 43 from Ben Richardson, while the rest of the lineup was rounded out by a 48 from Weston Beagles, a 49 from Sam Norton and a 50 by Noah Dockery. Andrew Sizemore (57), Jack Lowery (59) and Zane Murdock (61) also teed it up for the Trojans.
The girls' teams also faced off at LaFayette on Tuesday and the order of finish was the same as LaFayette held on to beat Heritage and Gordon Lee.
Counting only the two lowest scores towards the team total, LaFayette finished with a total of 94 as Shelby Whittle and Maci Johnson both shot 47 on the day. Hannah Bowman had a 53 and Emma Moore had a 59.
Heritage finished with a score of 99 behind a 47 from Lauren Self and a 52 from Kendall Harrell. Madi Hunt also played and carded a round of 56.
Gordon Lee, who had just two players on the day, finished at 103. Cora Mount finished with a 48 and Alexandria Maynor shot a 55.