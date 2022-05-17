After finishing Monday's first 18 holes in a tie for third place, the LaFayette Ramblers fell off the pace on Tuesday, but still managed a sixth-place finish in the GHSA boys' Class AAA state tournament at Bartram Trail Golf Club in Evans.
Grant Langford, who shot a 71 on Monday, followed with a 74 on Tuesday. He finished 1-over-par for the tournament and was the highest finishing LaFayette player as he ended up in eighth place.
Mason Thompson (79-82) and Brady Mullaly (80-81) tied for 29th place. Shane Johnston (82-98), Jackson Brewster (91-91) and Junior Barber (91-98) rounded out the lineup for the Ramblers, who finished with a 328 in Round 2 on the heels of a season-low 312 in Round 1.
Westminster posted scores of 67, 68, 69 and 70 on Tuesday to win the tournament going away. They finished the 36 holes in 19-under-par. Richmond Academy posted an excellent score of 3-under par for the two-day event, while Cherokee Bluff was 45 shots back of Richmond Academy in third place.
The individual title was a three-horse race, eventually won by Richmond Academy's Ballou Phillips. Philips had rounds of 66 and 69 to finish at 9-under-par. He defeated Westminster's Harris Barth (69-67) by one shot and Westminster's Price Miller (69-68) by two.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.