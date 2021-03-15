The LaFayette Ramblers traveled south to Floyd County on Monday to do battle in the Coosa Invitational at the Coosa County Club.
LaFayette would end up in eighth place overall with a 325. Class AAAAAA Dalton won the tournament with Class AAAAAAA Milton placing second.
Grant Langford set the pace for LaFayette with a 76, followed by Mason Thompson with an 80, Scott Smith with an 82 and Junior Barber with an 87. Jackson Brewster (103) and Isaac Lawrence (105) also played for the Ramblers.
LaFayette will tee it up again on Tuesday when they host Northwest Whitfield back at the LaFayette Golf Course.