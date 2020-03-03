The LaFayette Ramblers' golf team began the 2020 season on their own home course Tuesday afternoon and got two scores under par in a nine-hole match against Gordon Central.
Riley Grant and Tyler Jackson both carded 2-under-par par 34's. Grant Langford had a 37 and Brady Mullaly shot a 43. A 52 by Junior Barber and a 58 by Braden Queen rounded out the scoring.
The Warriors had just three golfers available and were not able to post a team score.
The girls' match, which consisted of LaFayette, Trion, Gordon Central and Chattooga, had to be shortened to six holes due to darkness.
When play was halted, Maci Johnson was at 3-over-par 26 for the Lady Ramblers, followed by Shelby Whittle (29), Hannah Bowman (34) and Emma Moore (36).
Trion had just two players, who shot a combined score of 79 against the 55 put up by LaFayette's lowest two scores. Chattooga and Gordon Central both only had one player available and did not count a team score.