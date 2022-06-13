One of the oldest tournaments in the state crowned one of its youngest champions on Sunday as 17-year-old rising LaFayette High School senior Grant Langford captured the 86th annual Chicken Dinner Golf Tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Langford, the 2022 Walker County Boys' High School Golfer of the Year, shot a 6-under-par 66 on Saturday and backed it up with a 3-under 69 on Sunday to finish at 9-under par for the weekend. However, he would need one additional playoff hole to defeat Kyle Hosick of Calhoun.
Hosick, a former team captain and All-Big Ten selection at the University of Illinois, who also spent two years on the Hooters Professional Tour, made a clutch birdie on No. 18 to force the playoff. But he would suffer a bit of bad luck on his tee shot on the first playoff hole, opening the door for Langford, who knocked in a short birdie putt to claim the title.
"Growing up and playing in this, seeing guys like (former LHS golfers) P.J. (Shields) and Gage (Smith) win it as well...man, it just means so much," Langford said. "And because it's my home course and my hometown, it means that much more. I had a lot of guys and a lot of buddies from around here pulling for me and I played against some really good players, so it just means a lot."
"This is up there. Way up there, if not at the top," he chuckled, when asked where the win ranked among his 2022 golf accomplishments. "To shoot two low rounds, come in with the lowest score and then win it in a playoff, it was just electric. It's awesome."
Langford, who was in the tournament's final group two years ago, held a one-stroke lead over Hosick, Rich Ramey and Dawson Day as the final foursome teed off on Sunday.
And immediately, things did not go as planned for the Rambler standout.
Langford bogeyed his first two holes, while Hosick and Day both made birdie at No. 1. Day, who played collegiately at Truett-McConnell University after winning two state titles at Trion High School, gave the shot back with a bogey at No. 2, but pulled back into a tie for the lead with Hosick after an eagle 3 at the par-5 No. 4 hole. Hosick, Ramey and Langford all birdied the hole.
Day and Langford also had birdie at the par-4 No. 7 as Day made the turn at 8-under for the tournament. He took a one-shot lead over Hosick and led Langford by two, while Ramey was three shots off the pace heading to the back nine.
Hosick began with bogey at the par-4 No. 10 hole to drop back to 6-under with Langford, while he and Day both birdied the ensuing par-5. However, Langford came through with a clutch eagle on No. 11 - the only par-5 on the back nine - to suddenly find himself at 8-under, one shot ahead of Hosick and one shot behind Day.
Hosick was the only player to get a birdie the par-4 No. 12, putting him back into a tie with Langford at 8-under, but things would change again two holes later.
The par-3 No. 14 hole saw Hosick, Day and Ramey all have to settle for bogey, while Langford knocked in a steady par to tie Day for the lead at 8-under. Langford, Hosick and Day also birdied No. 15 - a par-4 - and the group moved to the No. 17 tee with Day and Langford still tied at 9-under.
Hosick and Langford both made par on the hole, but Day dropped a shot with a bogey 5 and for the first time since he hit his opening tee shot of the round, Langford was leading the tournament alone, back in front by a shot with one hole to play.
However, his approach shot on 18 went long and finished off the back of the green. Day hit his second shot pin-high and left of the flag, leaving him a 10-foot birdie chance, while Hosick stuck his approach inside four feet of the flag and made the birdie putt.
Day's birdie attempt stayed left of the hole as he tapped in for a par to finish at 8-under, but Langford, who pitched his third shot to within four feet, rolled in the short par-save to post 9-under for the tournament and he and Hosick headed back to the first tee to begin the playoff.
With a sizable crowd gathered, both players hit their tee shots. Hitting first, Langford's ball came to rest in perfect position in the center of the fairway, approximately 190 yards from the flag, while Hosick also appeared to have hit a solid tee shot.
However, Hosick's ball ended up in the trees off the left side of the fairway and it took two more shots for him to punch it back into the fairway. His fourth shot was on the correct line, but the ball landed just on the front fringe of the green.
With the door now wide open for Langford, the LHS standout also landed his second shot just in front of the green. He flirted with a chip-in eagle before the ball came to rest about three feet past the hole.
Telling Langford to go ahead and attempt the winning birdie putt, Hosick could only watch as the ball fell into the cup, setting off cheers from Langford's supporters stationed off the side of the green. The two playoff participants doffed their caps and shook hands before the new champion fell into a huge embrace from Tom Langford, Grant's father and the head boys' golf coach at LaFayette High.
"I started out today with two straight bogeys and dug myself in a little hole there," Langford later recalled. "But I started with a bogey yesterday too and ended up with a 66, so I just tried to stay patient and keep playing my game without changing anything. I came back with a couple of birdies and then that huge eagle on No. 11 got me back in the mix."
The win came on the heels of three high school tournament victories this past spring, including at the Area 4-AAA Championships at LaFayette in early May, which he also won with a birdie putt on the same first playoff hole.
"This is definitely a confidence boost heading into the rest of the summer and then my senior year next year and college after that," he added. "This is a big step for me and my game. I think it's going to help a lot."
Chase Deck and defending champion Taylor Lewis both finished at 7-under with Deck taking fourth place in the championship flight on a scorecard playoff, one shot behind Day. Shane Ingram was sixth at 3-under, while Ramey, who finished with a 75 on Sunday after a tough back nine, joined Stephen Keen, Lanier Guest and past Chicken Dinner champion Shon Weldon in a group at 2-under.
Langford is the first player in 15 years to win the Chicken Dinner while still in high school. The last to accomplish that feat was former Bremen High School standout Andrew Partridge, who won the event in 2007.