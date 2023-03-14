The LaFayette Lady Ramblers placed third at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at the Dalton Golf and Country Club on Monday.
Abby Keys shot 100, while Maggie Greene had a 108 and Kamryn Johnston posted a 109 to round out LaFayette's team score of 317. Ella Maples (112) and Adalyn Brown (121) also played for the Orange-and-Black.
Northwest Whitfield took the team title with a 301, while Christian Heritage was second at 310.
Gordon Lee also participated and finished with a 342. Charlsie McElhaney had a 100, Hannah Kresser carded a 118 and Zoie Kay finished with a 124.
The individual title went to Calhoun's Ella Manley, who played the event as an individual. Manley, a two-time Class 5A state champion and a recent Middle Tennessee State University signee, finished with an even par 72.
The Lady Ramblers were coming off a fourth-place finish at the Warrior Invitational at the University of Georgia course in Athens on Saturday. LaFayette finished with a 333 and trailed only White County (290), host Oconee County (294) and Pickens (295).
While the ladies were playing in the Carpet Capital on Monday, the LaFayette men were in action a little further down the road as they faced Alexander and Rome in a nine-hole match at Stonebridge in Rome.
Rome took the win with a 163, followed by LaFayette at 171 and Alexander at 173. Low medalist honors went to Rome's E.J. Oliver with a 36.
Grant Langford, who tied for low medalist honors at this past Saturday's LaFayette Invitational (71) before losing out on a scorecard playoff, shot an even 40 for nine holes on the Stonebridge layout. Mason Thompson and Hayden Bowman both shot 43, followed by Shane Johnston with a 45. Jackson Brewster also played for the Ramblers and finished with a 48.
LaFayette, along with Gordon Lee and Heritage, will be among those participating in the first round of the North Georgia Invitational on Thursday. Round 1 will be held at The Farm in Dalton.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.