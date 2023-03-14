The LaFayette Lady Ramblers placed third at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at the Dalton Golf and Country Club on Monday.

Abby Keys shot 100, while Maggie Greene had a 108 and Kamryn Johnston posted a 109 to round out LaFayette's team score of 317. Ella Maples (112) and Adalyn Brown (121) also played for the Orange-and-Black.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

