Sports editor
LaFayette High School welcomed in Gordon Lee and Calhoun for a boys' golf match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday.
Team scores were not totaled as all golfers did not finish at least nine holes.
Grant Langford shot a 35 for the Ramblers, followed by Hayden Bowman with a 40 and Mason Thompson with a 46. Jackson Brewster carded a 50, while Shane Johnston set at 37 for seven holes.
Gordon Lee got a 38 from Ayden Cordell and a 48 from Sam Carswell. Asa Brown (50) and Tanner Maynor (52) also played for the Trojans, while James Eldridge shot 42 through seven holes.
Hayden Jackson had a 37 for Calhoun, followed by a 38 from Ethan Lunsford and a 39 from Connor Miles.
The Ramblers and the Trojans will play in the 36-hole Class AAA state tournament at Bull Creek Golf Club in Columbus on May 22-23.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
