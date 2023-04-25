An unseasonably cool and windy day, combined with some fast greens, made for tough scoring during Monday's Area 3-AAA tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course.
However, when all the scores were tabulated, it was some steady play by the Bremen Blue Devils which was enough to hold off LaFayette and Gordon Lee for the team championship.
All three teams earned automatic berths to the Class AAA state tournament at Bull Creek Golf Club in Columbus in May.
Bremen's round included four scores between 83 and 85 as they finished with a 336. LaFayette, who also had four scores in the 80s, finished as runner-up with a 341, while Gordon Lee was two shots behind the Ramblers with a 343.
Grant Langford led LaFayette with an 80, followed by Jackson Brewster with an 85, Mason Thompson with an 87 and Shane Johnston with an 89. Hayden Bowman (95) and Matthew Thompson (109) rounded out the scoring for the Ramblers.
Ayden Cordell backed up a front side 40 with a backside 36 to shoot 76 for the Trojans and earn the individual region championship. Andrew Amor finished with an 86, followed by an 89 from Sam Carswell and a 92 by James Eldridge. Also playing for Gordon Lee was Tanner Maynor (106) and Asa Brown (109).
Adairsville finished fourth overall at 375, followed by Ringgold (383), Coahulla Creek (401), Ridgeland (417) and LFO (466). Coahulla Creek's Jack Greeson shot an 82 to earn an individual state bid as the lowest-scoring golfer on the day from a non-qualifying team.
Christian Griffith shot 88 for the Tigers, while the rest of Ringgold's team score included a 94 from Cohen Shattuck, a 99 by Brayden Roach and a 102 from Evan Vineyard. Eli Tipton (103) and Brandon Gregory (116) also played for the Tigers.
Landon Plott led Ridgeland with a 95 and Caleb Plott shot a 97. Chandler Davis carded a 104 and Brayden Plott finished at 121, while Brayden Marshall (125) and Noah Jimenez (162) also played for the Panthers.
Brody Webster had the lowest score of the day for LFO at 109, followed by a 116 from Beau Welborn, a 120 from Levi Harwell and a 121 by Nate Carter. Nolan Janvrin (147) and Jacob Faulk (148) also teed it up for the Warriors.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.