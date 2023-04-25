An unseasonably cool and windy day, combined with some fast greens, made for tough scoring during Monday's Area 3-AAA tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course.

However, when all the scores were tabulated, it was some steady play by the Bremen Blue Devils which was enough to hold off LaFayette and Gordon Lee for the team championship.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In