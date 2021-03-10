The LaFayette boys' golf team had the day's low medalist, but it was only good enough to help them to a second-place finish in a three-team match at the LaFayette Golf course on Tuesday.

Grant Langford carded a 40 for the Ramblers, who finished the day with a total of 176. They were 10 shots behind Northwest Whitfield (166), while Gordon Lee (203) finished third.

Scott Smith had a 42 for the Ramblers, followed by Mason Thompson with a 44 and Junior Barber with a 50. Also playing for LaFayette was Jackson Brewster (52) and Isaac Lawrence (58).

Ayden Cordell paced the Trojans with a 45, while a 46 from Zane Blaylock, a 55 from Will Carswell and a 57 from Sam Carswell rounded out the team score. Tanner Maynor also posted a 60 for Gordon Lee.

Matthew Rollins and Matthew Farber both shot 41 for the Bruins.

The Lady Ramblers also played nine holes at LaFayette on Tuesday. Dalton won the three-team match with a score of 139, followed by Northwest Whitfield at 144 and LaFayette at 170.

Senior Emma Moore shot a 55 for the Lady Ramblers, while a trio of freshmen rounded out the scoring. Maggie Green had a 57, while Hannah Kresser and Jaylee Samples both shot 58.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

