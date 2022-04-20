The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers hosted Heritage in a nine-hole golf course on Tuesday and it was an afternoon that the Orange-and-Black won't soon forget.
Four different LaFayette golfers shot career-low rounds as they swept the Generals and Lady Generals.
In the boys' match, Mason Thompson posted a career-best 4-under-par 32 to set the tone for the Ramblers. Thompson's round included a chip-in for eagle at the par-4 No. 7 hole.
Grant Langford carded a 37 and Jackson Brewster also set a new personal best with a 38. A 41 by Brady Mullaly completed the team score of 148. Shane Johnston (43) and Junior Barber (49) also played for LaFayette, while Johnston's score was his all-time best for nine holes.
Heritage (179) got a 39 from Sam Johnson, a 42 from Chandler Burns, a 45 from James Kennedy and a 53 from Luke Fitzsimmons, while Sawyer Eaton shot a 61 for the Generals.
In the girls' match, Maggie Green turned in a very nice round of 46, setting a new career mark, as she led the Lady Ramblers to a 98-117 win.
A 52 by Abby Keys rounded out the Lady Ramblers' team score, while Ella Maples (56) and Adalyn Brown (62) also played for LaFayette.
Madi Hunt shot 53 for the Lady Generals, while Morgan Roberts added a 64.
LaFayette will face Coahulla Creek in matches on Thursday back at the LaFayette Golf Club as they get prepared the play the area tournament on their home course next Tuesday. Meanwhile, Heritage is not scheduled for another match until its area tournament, which is May 2 at Heron Bay Golf Course in Locust Grove.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.