The Lady Ramblers closed out their week by participating in the Waterwheel Tournament at The Creek at Hard Labor Golf Course in Rutledge.
A unique format saw the tournament divided into two separate events, an 18-hole individual tournament and a nine-hole team scramble.
Playing in the 18-hole event, senior Emma Moore carded a 104 to finish in a tie for 20th place overall, while freshman Maggie Green shot a 118 and came home in 31st place out of 40 golfers. The event was won with a 76.
In the scramble portion, freshmen Hannah Kresser and Jaylee Samples joined forces with another solo player from Madison County High School and finished with a 41 to tie for first place. However, the team would end up in second place after losing in a tiebreaking closest-to-the-pin chipping contest.
LaFayette's girls will play again on Tuesday back at the LaFayette Golf Course in a nine-hole match against Dalton and Northwest Whitfield before they host their annual Lady Ramblers Invitational on Saturday. Eleven teams are registered for the tournament.