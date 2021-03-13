LaFayette Ramblers

The Lady Ramblers closed out their week by participating in the Waterwheel Tournament at The Creek at Hard Labor Golf Course in Rutledge.

A unique format saw the tournament divided into two separate events, an 18-hole individual tournament and a nine-hole team scramble.

Playing in the 18-hole event, senior Emma Moore carded a 104 to finish in a tie for 20th place overall, while freshman Maggie Green shot a 118 and came home in 31st place out of 40 golfers. The event was won with a 76.

In the scramble portion, freshmen Hannah Kresser and Jaylee Samples joined forces with another solo player from Madison County High School and finished with a 41 to tie for first place. However, the team would end up in second place after losing in a tiebreaking closest-to-the-pin chipping contest.

LaFayette's girls will play again on Tuesday back at the LaFayette Golf Course in a nine-hole match against Dalton and Northwest Whitfield before they host their annual Lady Ramblers Invitational on Saturday. Eleven teams are registered for the tournament.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

