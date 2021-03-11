The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up their first golf victory of the season Thursday at home against Rome.
LaFayette won the match, 169-175, behind a 53 from Emma Moore, 58's from Maggie Green and Hannah Kresser, and a 61 from Jaylee Samples.
LaFayette will tee it up Saturday in Rutledge for the Waterwheel Tournament at The Creek at Hard Labor Golf Course.
On the boys' side, LaFayette fell to the Wolves, 167-178. Georgia Southern signee Hogan Ingram shot an even 36 for Rome.
Grant Langford led the Ramblers with a 38, followed by Scott Smith with a 44, Mason Thompson with a 47 and Junior Barber with a 49 to round out the team score.
Also carding scores for the Ramblers on Thursday was Cyrek Johns (47), Isaac Lawrence (53), Keegan Johns (56), Braden Queen (56), Jackson Brewster (58) and R.J. Harris (60).
LaFayette's boys will also be in action Saturday as they host the annual Rambler Invitational at the LaFayette Golf Course. The action will start at 9 a.m.