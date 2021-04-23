The varsity girls' golf teams from LaFayette, Chattooga and Gordon Lee met up at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday and it was Gordon Lee's Cora Mount, the lone player for the Lady Trojans, taking low medalist honors on the afternoon with a nine-hole score of 45.
Golfers played the back nine during the match.
With Chattooga having just two golfers, the Lady Indians and Lady Ramblers essentially played a head-to-head match with just the top two scores counting toward the team score.
LaFayette would win the match, 107-111, behind a 51 from Emma Moore and a 56 from Maggie Green. Hannah Kresser (60) and Jaylee Samples (61) also played for the Orange-and-Black.
LaFayette will head to Monroe, Ga. on Monday for the area tournament, while Mount will battle in Gordon Lee's area tournament on May 4. That event will be held at the LaFayette Golf Course.