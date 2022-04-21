The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers had their final matches before the upcoming Area 4-AAA tournament and defeated both Coahulla Creek and Sonoraville in a nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course.
The Lady Ramblers got a career-best nine-hole score of 46 from Abby Keys as they finished with a team score of 149. Maggie Green had a 49 for LaFayette, followed by Ella Maples with a 54 and Aadlyn Brown with a 59.
Savannah Whaley shot a 48 for second-place Coahulla Creek (153), while Janey Kate King and Abigail Kushmaul both carded 59's to pace Sonoraville (183).
After Mason Thompson recorded a 4-under-par 32 earlier this week, Grant Langford did the same for the Ramblers on Thursday to lead the Orange-and-Black.
Thompson and Brady Mullaly each shot a 36, while a 45 from Jackson Brewster gave LaFayette a final score of 149. Junior Barber (51) and Shane Johnston (52) also played for the Ramblers.
Skyler Winningham had an excellent 2-under-par 34 for the Colts (165), while Alec Strickland shot a 42 for the Phoenix (190).
The area tournament, which will feature teams from Regions 6 and 8, will be held at the LaFayette Golf Course this coming Tuesday. The boys will tee off at 8:30 am, while the girls will be starting play at 1 p.m.
