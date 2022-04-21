LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers had their final matches before the upcoming Area 4-AAA tournament and defeated both Coahulla Creek and Sonoraville in a nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course.

The Lady Ramblers got a career-best nine-hole score of 46 from Abby Keys as they finished with a team score of 149. Maggie Green had a 49 for LaFayette, followed by Ella Maples with a 54 and Aadlyn Brown with a 59.

Savannah Whaley shot a 48 for second-place Coahulla Creek (153), while Janey Kate King and Abigail Kushmaul both carded 59's to pace Sonoraville (183).

After Mason Thompson recorded a 4-under-par 32 earlier this week, Grant Langford did the same for the Ramblers on Thursday to lead the Orange-and-Black.

Thompson and Brady Mullaly each shot a 36, while a 45 from Jackson Brewster gave LaFayette a final score of 149. Junior Barber (51) and Shane Johnston (52) also played for the Ramblers.

Skyler Winningham had an excellent 2-under-par 34 for the Colts (165), while Alec Strickland shot a 42 for the Phoenix (190).

The area tournament, which will feature teams from Regions 6 and 8, will be held at the LaFayette Golf Course this coming Tuesday. The boys will tee off at 8:30 am, while the girls will be starting play at 1 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription