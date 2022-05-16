The LaFayette Ramblers are in position for one of their best-ever state finishes if they can play 18 more holes on Tuesday like they played the first 18 on Monday.
The Orange-and-Black took on the rest of the field at the GHSA Class AAA boys' state tournament at Bartram Trail Golf Club in Evans and posted their lowest score of the season with a 312.
The Ramblers are currently tied with Cherokee Bluff for third in the team standings. They have a two-shot lead over fifth-place Pierce County (314) and a six-shot advantage over Harlem (318).
Grant Langford turned in the low round for LaFayette and one of the lowest rounds of the day with a 1-under-par 71. Langford had five birdies and posted an eagle 3 on the par-5 13th hole.
Mason Thompson had three birdies and shot a 79 on Monday. Brady Mullaly finished with an 80, while freshman Shane Johnston enjoyed a career-low 82 in the opening round. All four golfers are in the top 35 individually.
Jackson Brewster and Junior Barber also teed it up for the Ramblers on Monday with both shooting rounds of 91.
However, the race will likely be for third place only as Westminster and Richmond Academy have pulled away from the rest of the pack. Westminster shot a 5-under-par 283 in the first round, while Richmond Academy is four shots back after a 1-under-par 287.
Richmond Academy's Ballou Phillips is the leader in the clubhouse after a 6-under-par 66. His teammate, John Taylor, along with Westminster standouts Harris Barth and Price Miller, are in a three-way tie for second place after shooting 3-under-par 69's.
Langford is fifth, followed by a group of four at even-par 72.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.