The first 18 holes of the GHSA Class AAA boys' state golf tournament are in the books and it was a pretty good day to be a LaFayette Rambler.

The Orange-and-Black, participating in their 10th consecutive state tournament, shot a solid 323 during Round 1 at Columbus's Bull Creek Golf Course on Monday. That score has them sitting in fourth place in the team standings, just one shot clear of Columbus and Dawson County, who are tied at 324.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

