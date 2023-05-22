The first 18 holes of the GHSA Class AAA boys' state golf tournament are in the books and it was a pretty good day to be a LaFayette Rambler.
The Orange-and-Black, participating in their 10th consecutive state tournament, shot a solid 323 during Round 1 at Columbus's Bull Creek Golf Course on Monday. That score has them sitting in fourth place in the team standings, just one shot clear of Columbus and Dawson County, who are tied at 324.
Sophomore Shane Johnston set the pace for the Ramblers in Round 1 with a 79, followed by an 80 from Mason Thompson. Hayden Bowman and Grant Langford each shot 82 in the opening round to complete the team score. Matthew Thompson (95) and Jackson Brewster (97) also teed it up for LaFayette.
As for Gordon Lee, the Trojans are currently 10th after an opening-round 344. Andrew Amor joined Johnston with a 79. They are in a four-player group tied for 12th in the individual standings.
Ayden Cordell carded an 81 for Gordon Lee, followed by a 91 from Sam Carswell and a 93 from Tanner Maynor. James Eldridge (100) and Asa Brown (132) also played for the Trojans on Monday.
A 72 by Andy Scott and a 73 by Alex Holcomb has helped give Wesleyan the 18-hole lead in the clubhouse. The Wolves shot a 305 in the first round, while Scott and Holcomb have the top two spots in the individual standings.
Brycen Jones of Thomasville, Austin Porubsky of Richmond Academy and Jacob Fortner of Hebron Christian are all tied for third place at 74.
Richmond Academy (309) is second overall, followed by Savannah Country Day (319) at the top of the team standings.
Hebron Christian (329) is currently seventh and Savannah Christian (331) is eighth. Bremen (334) is ninth, followed by Gordon Lee (344), Upson-Lee (349) and Thomasville (355).
In the girls' event, being played at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus, Gordon Lee's Charlsie McElhaney enjoyed a very nice round of 85 on Monday to put her in a tie for eighth individually.
The Lady Trojans also got a 121 from Zoie Kay and a 125 by Macartney Angel.
LaFayette's Abby Keys shot 95 for the Lady Ramblers, followed by a 104 from Maggie Green, a 106 by Kamryn Johnston and a 120 from Ella Maples. Adalyn Brown also played and shot 131.
Ringgold's Maclaine Donovan shot a 92, which puts her in a tie for 19th place. Her teammate, Alexis Brackett, posted a 118.
Savannah Christian junior Mary Miller blistered the course with a 64 in the first round. She leads Savannah Country Day's Kate Barber and Dawson County's Samantha Dewendt by six shots. Barber and Dewendt both finished with 70's on Monday, while Bremen's Emma Marshall is two strokes back after a 72.
That quartet is well out in front of the rest of the field as a group is tied for fifth place at 83.
In the team standings, Savannah Christian leads the way at 249, followed by White County (264) and Oconee County (273). Savannah Country Day (275) and Pickens (279) round out the top five, while the rest of the leaderboard includes Columbus (282), St. Vincent Academy (285), LaFayette (305), Upson-Lee (311), Gordon Lee (331) and Pike County (360).
Ringgold, which qualified for the team competition after winning the area tournament last month, only have two golfers participating at state, making them ineligible for team awards.
The final 18 holes of both tournaments will be played on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.