The LaFayette Ramblers had three scores in the 30's as they won a three-team, nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
The Ramblers finished with a team score of 160, defeating Northwest Whitfield (167) by seven shots. Ringgold (189) finished third.
Grant Langford shot a 36 for LaFayette, followed by Brady Mullaly with a 38 and Mason Thompson with a 39. Junior Barber's 47 rounded out the team score.
Also playing for LaFayette on Tuesday was Jackson Brewster (50), Shane Johnston (53), R.J. Harris (59), Kevin Barfield (61) and Brandon Wallin (61).
Coulter Porter had a team-best 44 for Ringgold, followed by Christian Griffin (46), Noah Maretti (48) and Cohen Shattuck (51). Aaron Elswick also had a 51 for the Tigers, while Camryn Kesckes shot a 62.
Owen Brooker paced the Bruins with a 39. Braxton Floyd carded a 40, followed by Grant Holder's 43 and Jax Brooker's 45.
The Lady Ramblers and Lady Tigers played a head-to-head match at LaFayette on Thursday and it was the Blue-and-White taking the win, 148-163.
Maclaine Donovan had a solid 41 for Ringgold. Ellie Roy carded a 51 and Alexis Brackett rounded out the score with a 55.
LaFayette got a 51 from Maggie Greene, a 55 from Ella Maples and a 57 from Abby Keys, while Adalyn Brown also played and posted a 61.
