The McLemore Golf Club hosted LaFayette, Gordon Lee and Ringgold's boys' teams on Thursday and it was the Ramblers holding off the Trojans for a two-shot victory, while the Tigers finished third.
LaFayette shot 177 in the nine-hole match, paced by a 40 from Grant Langford. Brady Mullaly shot a 42, followed by Jackson Brewster with a 47 and Junior Barber with a 48. Shane Johnston (53) and Braden Queen (55) also played for the Ramblers.
Gordon Lee (179) got a 41 from Ayden Cordell, a 44 from Andrew Amor, a 45 from Zane Blaylock and a 49 from Sam Carswell. Tanner Maynor (53) and Jack Lowry (58) also played for the Trojans.
Christian Griffith had a 42 for Ringgold (199). Cohen Shattuck carded a 47, followed by a 54 from Coulter Porter and a 55 from Evan Vineyard. Brayden Roach (56) and Noah Maretti (60) also played for the Tigers.
At Windstone Golf Club in Ringgold, the Lady Ramblers faced the Heritage Lady Generals and it was LaFayette picking up the win, 99-107. Only the lowest two individual scores counted in the team total.
Maggie Green shot 47 for the Lady Ramblers, followed by a 52 from Abby Keys, a 57 by Ella Maples and a 63 from Adalyn Brown.
The Lady Generals got a 43 from low medalist Madi Hunt and a 62 from Morgan Roberts.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.