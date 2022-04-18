The LaFayette Ramblers posted four scores in the 40s and defeated the Ringgold Tigers, 176-203, in a nine-hole match at Windstone Golf Club on Monday.
Grant Langford set the pace for the Ramblers with a 40, followed by Mason Thompson with a 42, Brady Mullaly with a 46 and Junior Barber with a 48. Also playing for LaFayette was Jackson Brewster (50), Shane Johnston (55) and Braden Queen (55).
Christian Griffith led the Tigers with a 44. Cohen Shattuck shot a 50. Coulter Porter carded a 53, while Noah Maretti rounded out the team score with a 56. Also teeing it up for Ringgold was Aaron Elswick (57) and Camryn Kesckes (58).
The Lady Tigers won their match with the Lady Ramblers, 145-164, as Maclaine Donovan set the tone with a 42 for the Blue-and-White. Elli Roy carded a 47 and Alexis Brackett rounded out the team score with a 56.
Maggie Green had a team-low 52 for LaFayette, followed by Abby Keys (54), Ella Maples (58) and Adalyn Brown (59).
LaFayette will face Heritage in a match at the LaFayette Golf Course Tuesday at 4 p.m., while Ringgold's next action will come at the Area 4-AAA tournament back at LaFayette on April 26.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.