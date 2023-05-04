Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals competed in the Area 4-AAAA tournament at Meadow Lakes Golf Club in Cedartown on Tuesday.

The Generals finished the day with a score of 328, good for fourth in the team standings, though that score did not qualify them for the state tournament.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In