Sports editor
The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals competed in the Area 4-AAAA tournament at Meadow Lakes Golf Club in Cedartown on Tuesday.
The Generals finished the day with a score of 328, good for fourth in the team standings, though that score did not qualify them for the state tournament.
Westminster won the team title with a 309, followed by Northwest Whitfield with a 315 and Central-Carroll with a 325.
However, junior Samuel Johnson carded a 78, giving him the lowest individual score among non-qualifying teams and earning him a spot at state.
The rest of the Generals' lineup included an 80 from James Kennedy, an 84 from Taylor Bunn and an 86 by Sawyer Eaton. Mason Davis (91) and Luke Fitzsimmons (92) also played for Heritage.
The Lady Generals also missed out on qualifying for state. Madi Hunt shot a 110, followed by a 120 from Jules Harbort and a 130 by Morgan Roberts.
Westminster made it a sweep of the team titles as they won the girls' area championship, while Northwest Whitfield once again finished second.
Team scores were not available as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.