Golfers from three northwest Georgia schools teed it up for nine holes at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday.
In varsity boys' action, the Heritage Generals fought through breezy conditions to beat LaFayette, 160-169.
Samuel Johnson had a 38 for Heritage and Carter Bell carded a 39, while a 40 from Chandler Burns and a 43 from Robert Allan Lyle completed the team score. Also playing for the Generals was Cain Stover (43), Declan Ryan (45), James Kennedy (47), and Mitchell Kennedy (55).
LaFayette, playing its first match since returning from Spring Break, got a 40 from Grant Langford, while the rest of the team score featured a 42 from Scott Smith, a 43 from Mason Thompson and a 44 from Brady Mullaly. Junior Barber (51) and Isaac Lawrence (57) also played for the Ramblers.
A junior varsity boys' match saw LaFayette defeat Walker County rival Ridgeland, 225-244.
R.J. Harris shot a 55 for the Ramblers. Jackson Brewster and Keegan Johns each carded a 56, while Cyrek Johns had a 58.
The Panthers got a 53 from Gavin Parrish, a 61 from Josh Litts and a pair of 65's from Austin Scott and Ryan Grasham.
Then in the girls' match, the Lady Generals earned a 149-175 win over the Lady Ramblers behind a 47 from Lauren Self and a 49 from Zoe Ha. Maddie Hunt carded a 53 and Kendall Harrell rounded out the day with a 54.
LaFayette got a 57 from Maggie Green, 59's from Emma Moore and Hannah Kresser and a 62 from Jaylee Samples.