The Heritage Generals placed sixth and the LaFayette Ramblers finished eighth at the Achasta Team Invitational at the Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega on Saturday.
Heritage finished with a team score of 344, featuring an 81 from Chandler Burns, an 82 from Robert Allan Lyle, an 87 from Samuel Johnson and a 94 from Carter Bell. Declan Ryan also played for the Generals and shot a 97.
LaFayette (351) got a 76 from Grant Langford as the sophomore finished seventh overall in the individual standings. The rest of the Rambler lineup included Mason Thompson (87), Scott Smith (89) and Brady Mullaly (99). Junior Barber (112) also teed it up for LaFayette.
Cambridge and Gainesville tied for the top spot at 301 with Cambridge winning the tiebreaker. Lambert (304), Mill Creek (317) and Riverwood (336) rounded out the top five.