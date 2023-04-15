A tight battle between the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes and the Northwest Whitfield Bruins provided for a thrilling conclusion to the Heritage High School 5-Star Invitational Saturday at Nob North.

Cartersville turned in scores of 76, 76, 77 and 77 to shoot a 306 and win the team title by a single stroke. The Hurricanes No. 5 player carded an 80. Meanwhile, Northwest posted 76, 76, 77 and 78 for a 307. The Bruins No. 5 player shot an 81.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

