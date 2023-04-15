A tight battle between the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes and the Northwest Whitfield Bruins provided for a thrilling conclusion to the Heritage High School 5-Star Invitational Saturday at Nob North.
Cartersville turned in scores of 76, 76, 77 and 77 to shoot a 306 and win the team title by a single stroke. The Hurricanes No. 5 player carded an 80. Meanwhile, Northwest posted 76, 76, 77 and 78 for a 307. The Bruins No. 5 player shot an 81.
Calhoun (315) finished third, followed by Christian Heritage (316) and Dalton (319). The Catamounts also had the day's low medalist as Cole Stockard shot a 4-under-par 68.
Grant Langford finished with a 2-under-par 70 for LaFayette, who finished sixth at 324. That was followed by a tournament career-low 73 from Mason Thompson, an 89 from Jackson Brewster and a 92 from Shane Johnston. LaFayette only had four golfers available on the day.
Gordon Lee (342) ended the day in seventh place. They had a team-low 76 from Ayden Cordell and an 80 from Andrew Amor. A 92 from Sam Carswell and a 94 from James Eldridge rounded out the scoring, while Tanner Maynor also played and shot a 115.
Eighth-place Heritage (348) got a 72 from Sam Johnson, which was good enough for third overall, individually. Mason Davis had an 87 and Sawyer Eaton shot a 94, while a 95 from Luke Fitzsimmons rounded out the team total. James Kennedy also played and ended the day with a 99.
Pope High of Atlanta finished at 369 and Coahulla Creek (374) was 10th. Heritage also fielded a 'B' squad, which finished up at 420.
Taylor Bunn shot a 95 for the JV Generals and Remy Pastuch carded a 103 on the day. Sam Calkins had a 108 and Nathaniel Johnson shot a 114, while a 116 on Jase Allen's card and a 121 from Eli Oxendine rounded out things for the Navy-and-Red.
Ringgold had only two golfers available to play and did not have enough to qualify for the team awards. Cohen Shattuck carded an 85 for the Tigers, while Christian Griffith finished with an 89.
Langford, Johnson and Thompson were part of the five-member All-Tournament Team, along with Stockard and K.T. Seo of Christian Heritage (76), who got in on a scorecard playoff. Davis was also the closest-to-the-pin winner on No. 8 and No. 12.
The Heritage girls hosted eight other schools in a Par 3 tournament to close out the day at Nob North.
Northwest won the title with a 219, followed by Cartersville (223), Gordon Lee (235), LaFayette (241) and Dalton (242). The rest of the standings included Christian Heritage (254), Coahulla Creek (260), Heritage (261) and Pope (282).
Cambelle Williams led the Lady Trojans with a 70, followed by a 79 from Charlsie McElhaney, an 86 from Hannah Kresser and a 95 from Zoie Kay.
Maggie Green set the pace for the Lady Ramblers with a 75. Abby Keys fired a 78, while Ella Maples and Kamryn Johnston each finished with an 88. Adalyn Brown played as an individual and shot an 86.
For the Lady Generals, Madi Hunt led the way with a 74. Morgan Roberts shot a 92 and Jules Harbort harbored finished with a 95.
Cartersville's Sophie Kim beat out teammate Brooklyn Heath on a scorecard playoff for the individual title. Both put up scores of 68, while the rest of the All-Tournament Team included Northwest's Analee Williams (69) and Reese Day (70), along with Cambelle Williams. Kim also won closest-to-the-pin.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.