The boys' varsity golf teams from Heritage, LaFayette and Gordon Lee High Schools made the drive to McLemore Golf Club on Thursday for a nine-hole match and it was the Generals continuing their impressive spring campaign.
The Navy-and-Red finished with a team score of 160 as Robert Allan Lyle led the way with a 37. Chandler Burns and Samuel Johnson each shot 40, while Cain Stover's 43 rounded out the team total. Carter Bell (44) and Declan Ryan (46) also played for Heritage.
The Ramblers got a 43 from Grant Langford and a 44 from Brady Mullaly as they finished at 186. Mason Thompson shot a 47 and Scott Smith added a 52 for LaFayette, while Jackson Brewster (55) and Junior Barber (62) also played for LaFayette.
Gordon Lee finished the afternoon at 212. Zane Blaylock set the pace with a 48, followed by a 50 from Ayden Cordell, a 56 from Will Carswell and a 58 from Andrew Sizemore. Sam Carswell and Jack Lowery also played for the Trojans. Both golfers shot 59.