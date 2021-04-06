The LaFayette and Heritage High School girls' golf teams traveled to Harrison, Tenn. on Tuesday to take on the Bear Trace Golf Course and it was the Lady Generals winning the nine-hole match, 145-168.
Heritage got a 46 from Lauren Self and a 49 from Maddie Hunt, while a 50 from Kendall Harrell and a 54 from Zoe Ha rounded out the scores.
LaFayette was paced by Emma Moore's 51, while Maggie Green (55), Hannah Kresser (62) and Jaylee Samples (65) also teed it up for the Lady Ramblers.
The two teams will square off again on Thursday in another nine-hole match, this time at the LaFayette Golf Course.