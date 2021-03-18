The Dalton Catamounts took a two-shot lead over Creekview after the opening round of the Catamount Classic at The Farm in Dalton on Thursday.
With the back nine flooded due to Wednesday's torrential rain, all golfers played the front nine holes twice, but cool temperatures and high winds made for a tough scoring for the entire field. Mill Creek's Alex Gray shot a 1-over par 73, the day's lowest score.
Dalton finished the day with a 309 with the Grizzlies firing a 311. Mill Creek (321) was third, two shots ahead of Harrison (324), while Heritage (326) is five strokes out of third place. Northwest (339), Calhoun (343), Coahulla Creek (352) and LaFayette (361) currently round out the standings.
Chandler Burns had a 79 for the Generals, followed by an 80 from Robert Allan Lyle, while Carter Bell's 82 and Cain Stover's 85 completed the team score. Samuel Johnson (86) and Declan Ryan (89) also teed it up for the Navy-and-Red.
Grant Langford shot an 80 for the Ramblers and Brady Mullaly, seeing his first action of the season after finally being medically cleared from a wrist injury, had a solid 85. Mason Thompson carded a 96 and Scott Smith turned in a 100, while Junior Barber (107) and Jackson Brewster (118) also played for LaFayette.
The second and final round of the event is scheduled for next Thursday, March 25, at Field's Ferry in Calhoun. Golfers are slated to tee off at 2 p.m.