An outstanding season for the Heritage High School boys' golf team continued on Tuesday as they not only secured a spot in next month's state tournament, but also took home the Class AAAA Area 4 championship at Nob North Golf Club in nearby Cohutta.
The Generals put up a solid score of 307 to beat second-place Northwest Whitfield by 26 strokes. The Bruins (333) finished 10 shots better than Pickens (343). All three teams secured automatic Class AAAA state tournament spots.
It was a day to remember for Heritage senior Cain Stover, who earned low medalist honors with a 4-under-par 68. The future Cleveland State golfer had seven birdies and one eagle in a memorable round.
"I just played really well and putted really well," Stover shrugged. "Everything just came together today. That was my career-low round and I picked a nice time to get it.
"I think we have a really good chance of doing well at state. We all just have to play well."
Robert Allan Lyle shot a 77 for Heritage and Chandler Burns added a 78, while an 84 by Samuel Johnson completed the team total. Carter Bell had an 89 and Declan Ryan shot 91 to complete the day for the Generals.
Ridgeland finished eighth in the field with a 509 team score. Gavin Paris paced the Panthers with a 119, followed by Ryan Grasham (121), Austin Scott (133) and Josh Litts (136).
The Generals weren't the only Heritage golf team taking home some hardware from the course as the Lady Generals enjoyed one of their lowest 18-hole scores of the season to finish with the runner-up trophy.
Their score of 282 included an 86 from Lauren Self, a 97 from Kendal Harrell and a 99 from Zoe Ha. Maddie Hunt also played and turned in a 108.
It was an extra exciting day for Ha, who not only recorded her career-low round, but also carded her first-ever birdie at the par-3 No. 5 hole after just picking up the game a few months ago.
Northwest Whitfield shot 261 to win the team title, thanks in part to low medalist Sara Burger, who shot a 1-over-par 73. Pickens finished at 306 to get the third and final state berth.
Ridgeland did not have any golfers playing the girls' tournament.
The University of Georgia will host both the boys and girls' Class AAAA state championship tournaments on the UGA course May 17-18.