Heritage's Chandler Burns is sitting in a tie for ninth place after the first round of the GHSA Class AAAA boys' state golf tournament in Perry.
Burns birdied three of his last four holes to finish with a 3-over-par score of 75 at the Houston Lake Country Club.
Sam Johnson carded an 80 on Monday and sits in 20th place in the individual standings. James Kennedy posted an 89 in his first round, followed by a 108 from J.T. Halleron and a 111 from Sawyer Eaton.
The Generals finished with a team score of 352, which is made up of the four lowest individual scores of the day. Heritage is currently tied with fellow Region 7 member Central-Carroll for 10th place in the team standings.
North Oconee turned in four rounds of 75 or better and shot a 1-under-par 287 in Round 1. The Titans will take an eight-shot lead over Perry, who posted a 295 at their home course on Monday. Marist (318) is in third place.
North Oconee was led by Coastal Carolina commitment Luke Koenig, who shot a 5-under-par 67 in Round 1. However, Koenig trails Perry junior Andrew Reyes for the individual lead. Reyes, an All-State selection last year, shot a blistering 8-under-par 64 and will take a three-shot lead into Tuesday's final round.
Cade Wood of West Laurens is in third place after a 2-under-par 70. North Oconee's Landry Short shot a 1-over-par 71 and sits in fourth place, while Connor Roberts of Marist and Aren Flanders of West Laurens are tied for fifth after even-par rounds of 72.
Northwest Whitfield, the other Region 7 team in the field, is seventh overall (337). They were led on Monday by a 77 from Grant Holder, putting him in a tie for 14th place.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.