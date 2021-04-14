Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals set a new program record with a team score of 300 as they won the Field's Ferry Invitational in Calhoun on Tuesday.

Freshman Samuel Johnson was the overall low medalist in the eight-team boys' tournament as he shot a 1-under-par 71. Chandler Burns finished with a one-over-par 73, while the rest of the team score included a 77 from Cain Stover and a 79 from Carter Bell.

Darlington finished in second place, six shots back.

LaFayette played its JV players in the tournament. The Ramblers finished with a score of 449 behind a 102 from Jackson Brewster, a 111 from Braden Queen, a 116 from Keegan Johns and a 120 from R.J. Harris.

The Lady Ramblers played in the girls' tournament on the same course. Emma Moore led the way with a 109, followed by Maggie Green with a 110 and Hannah Kresser with a 139. Team scores were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

