The Heritage Generals set a new program record with a team score of 300 as they won the Field's Ferry Invitational in Calhoun on Tuesday.
Freshman Samuel Johnson was the overall low medalist in the eight-team boys' tournament as he shot a 1-under-par 71. Chandler Burns finished with a one-over-par 73, while the rest of the team score included a 77 from Cain Stover and a 79 from Carter Bell.
Darlington finished in second place, six shots back.
LaFayette played its JV players in the tournament. The Ramblers finished with a score of 449 behind a 102 from Jackson Brewster, a 111 from Braden Queen, a 116 from Keegan Johns and a 120 from R.J. Harris.
The Lady Ramblers played in the girls' tournament on the same course. Emma Moore led the way with a 109, followed by Maggie Green with a 110 and Hannah Kresser with a 139. Team scores were not available as of press time.