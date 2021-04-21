LaFayette's Grant Langford won his first individual high school golf title on Tuesday, taking low medalist honors at the 5-Star Invitational, hosted by Heritage High School. However, the team title would be claimed by the Generals, who finished with a team score of 316 at the Brainerd Golf Course in Chattanooga.
Northwest Whitfield was two shots behind at 318, while Coahulla Creek 325 was third. LaFayette (331) nipped Calhoun (332) for fourth place, while Gordon Lee (384) was sixth.
Chandler Burns paced Heritage with a 73 and Samuel Johnson shot a 79. The rest of the Generals' team score was completed by an 81 from Cain Stover and an 83 from Robert Allan Lyle. Declan Ryan (84) and Carter Bell (94) also played for the Navy-and-Red.
Langford won low medalist honors with an even-par 72 for the Ramblers, followed by Mason Thompson with an 82, Brady Mullaly with an 84 and Scott Smith with a 93, while Jackson Brewster (100) and Junior Barber (103) also teed it up for the Orange-and-Black.
The Trojans got an 82 from Ayden Cordell and an 89 from Zane Blaylock. Andrew Sizemore finished at 101, while Sam Carswell and Tanner Maynor both shot 112. Chandler McBee completed the lineup for Gordon Lee with a 122.
LaFayette will travel to Monroe for the Class AAA, Area 4 championships on Monday, while Heritage and Gordon Lee are scheduled to play in their respective area tournaments Tuesday at Nob North.