In a relatively short amount of time, the LaFayette Rambler Invitational golf tournament has become one of the premier prep regular-season golf events in the state and the 2021 version, held Saturday at the LaFayette Golf Course, was no different.
Boys' teams representing 14 different schools in several classifications from Alpharetta north to the state line battled the course and the field to compete for team and individual honors.
At the end of the day, however, defending champion Rivers Academy once again proved to have a little too much for the rest of the field as the Alpharetta private school picked up the winner's trophy after a very impressive score of 292.
Cartersville was just two shots behind at 294, while Heritage placed third with a 312, four shots better than the 316 they shot last year when they earned second place in the tournament. The Generals were four shots clear of Darlington (316), while Calhoun (324) finished fifth.
"It's a big event," said LaFayette head coach Tom Langford. "I'd be willing to bet there's not many high school events anywhere in the country that rival this one when you factor in the type of individuals that were out here today. You don't get a lot of events where you have four of five Division I players in it at the high school level."
Heritage saw three players break 80. Declan Ryan had a team-low 76, followed by Chandler Burns with a 77 and Robert Allan Lyle with a 79. Samuel Johnson shot an 80 to round out the team score. Also teeing it up for Heritage was Cain Stover (82) and James Kennedy (94). Carter Bell (84) and Mitchell Kennedy (103) played as individuals.
The Rivers Academy JV team finished with a 327 to take sixth place overall and earn the JV team championship award. The rest of the top 10 included Northwest Whitfield (330), Pickens (338), Rome (343) and Sonoraville (346).
The remainder of the field included Woodstock (353), Ringgold (354), Darlington's JV team (356), LaFayette (358), Northwest Whitfield's JV team (389) and Gordon Lee (409).
Ringgold got an 85 from Christian Balistreri and an 87 from Jett Bridges. Christian Griffith shot a round of 88 and Andrew McCarver carded a 94. Cohen Shattuck also played for the Tigers and finished with a 96.
LaFayette was led by Grant Langford's 81, while Mason Thompson shot a respectable 84. Scott Smith finished with a 90, while a 103 from Junior Barber rounded out the team score. Jackson Brewster (112) and Isaac Lawrence (115) also teed it up for the Ramblers.
Braden Queen (107) and Cyrek John (121) played for the LaFayette JV team, as did Keegan Johns and R.J. Harris. However, their scores had not been posted as of press time.
Zane Blaylock had a team-best 88 for Gordon Lee, one shot lower than teammate Ayden Cordell (89), while Will Carswell and Sam Carswell each shot 116. Also playing for the Trojans was Tanner Maynor (119) and Chandler McBee (126), while Cooper Jacks, playing as an individual, shot 121.
Of the 103 golfers in the field, 25 of them - nearly one quarter of the field - broke 80 on the par-72 layout.
"That's pretty stout," Langford added. "That's a really good group of high school golfers, for sure."
Cartersville standout Buck Brumlow was the day's low medalist with a very solid 4-under par 68. He finished one shot ahead of Rome's Hogan Ingram, a Georgia Southern signee, and Rivers Academy's Maxwell Ford, who will be rooming with Brumlow when they both tee it up for the University of Georgia next season.
The rest of the All-Tournament Team featured Cartersville's Blane Davis and Rivers Academy's Chapman Barrett with 71's and Rivers Academy's Dalton Burts, who had a 73. Burts won the spot on a scorecard playoff against his teammate Will Morlan, a Furman signee and the 2020 LaFayette Invitational low medalist. Barrett was also the low medalist among all JV players.
Rivers Academy was also without University of North Carolina signee David Ford, Maxwell's identical twin brother, who is the No. 1 ranked junior player in the country.
The LaFayette Lady Rambler Invitational will take place back at the LaFayette Golf Course next Saturday, March 20.