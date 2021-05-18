The Heritage Generals, who finished Monday's round at 310, could only manage a 318 on Tuesday in the final round of the Class AAAA boys' state championship at the University of Georgia course in Athens.
However, the Navy-and-Red would actually improve their position in the team standings as they finished fifth overall with a 628. They defeated Benedictine by one shot and finished two shots ahead of Jefferson.
It was a big day for senior Cain Stover, who followed up a 76 on Monday with a 73 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for sixth place overall at 149. Chandler Burns had rounds of 77 and 81 to finish in a tie for 24th at 158, while Robert Allan Lyle finished at 161 with rounds of 79 and 82.
Samuel Johnson ended his tournament at 167 (78-89), Declan Ryan finished at 170 (88-82), and Carter Bell wrapped up his state championship at 178 (92-86).
North Oconee dominated with rounds of 285 and 300 to finish at 585. Marist was second at 609 (303-306). Perry was third at 617 (309-308), while Columbus was fourth at 624 (319-305).
The Titans also took the top three spots in the individual standings. Luke Koenig finished at 2-over-par 144 with rounds of 69 and 75. Luke Jarvis was 4-over-par 146 with rounds of 70 and 76, while Eli Rogers finished at 5-over-par 147 with rounds of 73 and 74. Two golfers tied at 6-over-par, while Stover was in a four-player group at 7-over-par.
The Lady Generals were still on the course as of press time. This story will be updated with results of the girls' state tournament later this evening.