The Heritage Generals and LaFayette Ramblers made the drive to the Bear Trace Golf Course in Harrison, Tenn. on Monday and the Generals picked up the head-to-head, 18-hole victory, 304-332.
Samuel Johnson shot a 74 for the Generals and Chandler Burns added a 75. The team score was completed by a 77 from Robert Allan Lyle and a 78 from Cain Stover. Declan Ryan had an 82 and Carter Bell shot 85 in their rounds for Hertage.
Grant Langford led the Ramblers with the 74, while LaFayette's team score was rounded out by an 80 from Mason Thompson, an 85 from Brady Mulally and a 93 from Scott Smith. Also playing for the Ramblers was Junior Barber (97) and Isaac Lawrence (108).
Both teams will head to Calhoun on Tuesday for the Fields Ferry Invitational, which begins at 2 p.m.