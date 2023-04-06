Cleveland State golfer Cain Stover, a former Catoosa County Boys' Golfer of the Year when he played at Heritage, finished in second place at the Shorter Hawk Invitational last week at Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome.

Stover shot an opening round 72 and followed up with a 2-under-par 70. He actually tied for the 36-hole lead with Max Dufey of Kentucky State (74-68), though Gufey ended up winning with a birdie on the fourth hole of the playoff.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In