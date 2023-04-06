Cleveland State golfer Cain Stover, a former Catoosa County Boys' Golfer of the Year when he played at Heritage, finished in second place at the Shorter Hawk Invitational last week at Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome.
Stover shot an opening round 72 and followed up with a 2-under-par 70. He actually tied for the 36-hole lead with Max Dufey of Kentucky State (74-68), though Gufey ended up winning with a birdie on the fourth hole of the playoff.
Kentucky State finished at 593 (+17) for a two-shot win over Cleveland State and Young Harris College, who tied at 595 (+19). Covenant College (618) and Oxford College of Emory (631) rounded out the field.
Another former Catoosa County Boys' Golfer of the Year, Ringgold alum Gavin Noble, helped Dalton State to a top-five finish during the Roadrunner Classic at The Farm in Dalton last week.
Noble was the second-highest finishing golfer for Dalton State as he tied for 17th place with rounds of 76, 73 and 77 (+10). His teammate, Steve Kilbare (72, 70, 74) finished at even par and tied for second place. Jakob Stava Stubhaug of Keiser University of Florida (71, 70, 70) won the tournament at 5-under-par.
Gordon Lee alum and former Walker County Boys' Golfer of the Year, Tucker Windham, also played for the Roadrunners. He shot rounds of 83, 80 and 81 to help Dalton State finish fourth overall.
The Roadrunners posted scores of 306, 292 and 304 to finish in fourth place at 38-over-par. Keiser (875) won the event at +11, while College of Coastal Georgia (+ 17) was second and USC Beaufort (+32) was third in the 12-team field.
