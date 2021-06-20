A damp and rainy Saturday at the LaFayette Golf Course didn't seem to affect Hunter Hawkins as he recorded a 6-under-par 66 and will take a two-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the 85th annual Chicken Dinner Tournament.
Hawkins holds the advantage over Taylor Lewis and defending champion (2019) Thomas Looney, who both turned in 4-under par 68's in round one. That trio will be joined in Sunday's final foursome with two-time Chicken Dinner winner Shonn Weldon, who sits three shots back after carding a 69 on Saturday.
Phil Aslinger and Tim Saunders are also tied with Weldon at 3-under. Lanier Guest shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday, while a large group at 1-under (71) in the championship flight includes J.B. Sadlin, Rich Ramey, Ethan Dendy, Dawson Day and Ryan Cannington.
Beau Gammage came in with an even-par 72 for his first 18 holes, while the rest of the championship flight will feature John Rollins, Lane Pace and another past winner, Jay Potter, who are all tied at 1-over 73.
The senior flight will tee off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, followed by the third flight at 8:45 and the second flight at 10. The first flight will get going at 11:30 with the championship flight set to hit their first drives at 1 p.m. Hawkins will lead the final foursome of the day to the first tee at approximately 1:45 p.m.
Among the names in the field is former Gordon Lee standout and current Montevallo University golfer Macall Miller. Miller, who is tuning up for her junior season with the Falcons, shot a 4-over 76 in her first round on Saturday afternoon and will be in the first flight on Sunday.