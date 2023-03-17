Harrison High School took the first round lead at the 2023 North Georgia Invitational after a score of 310 during Thursday's first round at The Farm in Dalton.
Creekview is second at 317, while Dalton is third at 328. The Catamounts had the day's low medalist in Cole Stockard, who shot a 3-under par 69.
Calhoun sits in fourth place at 335, followed by LaFayette (344), Northwest (346), Heritage (356) and Gordon Lee (366).
LaFayette got an 81 from Grant Langford, an 83 from Mason Thompson, an 86 from Shane Johnston and a 94 from Hayden Bowman. Jackson Brewster also played for the Ramblers and shot 105.
Heritage was led by an 83 from Sam Johnson. James Kennedy shot an 86. Luke Fitzsimmons carded a 91 and Mason Davis ended his round at 96. Also playing for the Generals was Sawyer Eaton (103) and Nathaniel Johnson (135).
Andrew Amor and Ayden Cordell both shot 80 for Gordon Lee. Sam Carswell had a 95 and James Eldridge finished Round 1 with a 111. Also playing for the Trojans was Tanner Maynor (121) and Asa Brown (122).
The second and final round of the tournament will be this coming Thursday at Fields' Ferry in Calhoun.
