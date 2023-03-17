Harrison High School took the first round lead at the 2023 North Georgia Invitational after a score of 310 during Thursday's first round at The Farm in Dalton.

Creekview is second at 317, while Dalton is third at 328. The Catamounts had the day's low medalist in Cole Stockard, who shot a 3-under par 69.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In